AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CBH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. 22,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,881. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 77,547 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 66,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

