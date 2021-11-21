AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CBH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. 22,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,881. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
