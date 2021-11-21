Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $24.72

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.72, but opened at $25.46. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 6 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

