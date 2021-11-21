Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.0% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $2,999.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,856.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,693.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $87,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

