Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINE. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

PINE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $202.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 159,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

