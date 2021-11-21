Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINE. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

PINE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $202.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 159,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.