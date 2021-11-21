Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALMFF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Altium alerts:

Shares of Altium stock remained flat at $$29.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. Altium has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.