Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,377 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $805.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

