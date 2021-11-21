Amalgamated Bank Acquires 3,029 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Repay were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Repay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Repay by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.69. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

