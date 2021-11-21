Amalgamated Bank Has $306,000 Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFSI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

