Amalgamated Bank Invests $334,000 in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Bally’s by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,996,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bally’s by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BALY opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.30.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

