Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 958,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 814,198 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 33.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

ABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

