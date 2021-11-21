Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McAfee by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 597,920 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at $11,450,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at $10,331,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

