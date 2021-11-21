Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,402.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,397.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,252,654 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.