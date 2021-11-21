Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 5,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,402.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,397.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,252,654. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

