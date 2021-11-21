Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Amcor has a payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,864 shares of company stock valued at $12,208,430 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.