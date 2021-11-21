American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEO opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

