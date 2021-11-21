American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Get American Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.42. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Resources by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,487,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 561,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Resources by 72.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 322,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Resources by 559.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 647,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Resources by 39.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 102,302 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Resources

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Resources (AREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.