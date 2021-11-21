AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells $1,454,034.24 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ABC opened at $120.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

