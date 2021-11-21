AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.26.

AMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $118.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $124.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,993,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 351,084 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,707 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

