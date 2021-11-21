Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.59. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

