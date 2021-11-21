Analog Devices (ADI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $188.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $132.84 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.07.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

