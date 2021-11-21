Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Announce $2.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $2.52. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $11.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $297.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

