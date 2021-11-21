Analysts Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CCNE traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. 24,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.