Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $558.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

