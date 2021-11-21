Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce $134.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $507.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $507.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $576.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $996,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,507,866 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,933,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,857,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,622,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,605. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.74, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $85.26.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

