Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in National CineMedia by 129.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 146,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NCMI stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 551,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $264.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.09%.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

