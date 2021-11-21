Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.80 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Regency Centers by 62.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,291 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 104.7% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,728,000 after acquiring an additional 909,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 84.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 676,398 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 39.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,236,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,273,000 after acquiring an additional 627,017 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Regency Centers by 149.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 588,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

