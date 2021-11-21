Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $397.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to report $397.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $375.61 million and the highest is $416.40 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $383.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

RBA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.72. 241,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

