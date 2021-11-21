Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

SLDB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,306. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,276,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 984,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 883,081 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 675,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 652,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.