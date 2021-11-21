Analysts Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Aravive posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 132%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Aravive stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 44,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.97. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aravive by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.