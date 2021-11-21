Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce $497.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.25 million to $522.80 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $474.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CODI. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CODI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. 155,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,723. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,204 shares of company stock valued at $255,665. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,197,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 85,866 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,022 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 782,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

