Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRG. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 120,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

