Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.90). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Shares of GLPG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 242,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $129.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

