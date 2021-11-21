Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $1.48 EPS

Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. ResMed posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $260.31. 402,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,346 shares of company stock worth $11,960,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

