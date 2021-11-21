Analysts Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.65. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $106.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

