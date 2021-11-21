Analysts Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Target Price at $284.36

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:CMI traded down $4.21 on Tuesday, reaching $223.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,104. Cummins has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

