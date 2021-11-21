Anaplan (PLAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Anaplan to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Anaplan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,648 shares of company stock worth $33,341,145 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Anaplan by 16,021.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 36.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

