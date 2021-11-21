Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
NASDAQ AVXL opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.68.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
