Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives $34.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

