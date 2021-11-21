Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 4.4%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $21.01. 115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,270,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.68.
About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
