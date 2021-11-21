Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 4.4%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $21.01. 115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,270,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.