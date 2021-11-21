Anchor 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,705.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001367 BTC on exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.36 million and $8,705.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00236648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00088098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.