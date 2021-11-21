Anton Tagliaferro Buys 50,000 Shares of QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$52,650.00 ($37,607.14).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is a boost from QV Equities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 14th. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.39%.

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

