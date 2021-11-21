ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.70 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00002635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $119.23 million and $3.70 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00070409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00077177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.85 or 0.07287572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,981.11 or 0.99754938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 76,648,078 coins and its circulating supply is 76,521,392 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

