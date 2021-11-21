Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.

AMEH opened at $113.47 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

