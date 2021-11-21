Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.
AMEH opened at $113.47 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
