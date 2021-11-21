AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.46 Million

Equities analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce $92.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.10 million and the highest is $92.81 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $356.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $356.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $425.77 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $428.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,066.67 and a beta of 1.04. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.08.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,535,057.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AppFolio by 385.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 6,696.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in AppFolio by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

