Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $161.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

