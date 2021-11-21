Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.17 million.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 484,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,891. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $168.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

