Apron Network (APN) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.86 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $932,719.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00047488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00229288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00088055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

