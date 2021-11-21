Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Stake Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,492 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.17% of Aptose Biosciences worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3,619.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 945,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 919,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

In other news, VP Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.