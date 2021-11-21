AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 4,805 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $52.63 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -50.70%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

