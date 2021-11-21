AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $114.88 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,234. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

