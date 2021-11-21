AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 57.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AAON by 62.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 44,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AAON by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AAON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,843,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

